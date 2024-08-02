Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad". Gold (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Gold
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark J. Gold. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2850 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.
For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
