10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad". Gold (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark J. Gold. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2850 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1)