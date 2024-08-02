Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad". Gold (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,625)
  • Weight 36 g
  • Pure gold (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 41,41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark J. Gold. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2850 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.

Germany 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
