Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1997 "Melanchthon". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 10 Mark 1997 "Melanchthon" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1997 "Melanchthon" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1997
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1997 "Melanchthon". Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1924 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1997 "Melanchthon" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1997 "Melanchthon", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
