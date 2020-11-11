10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Rotated Die. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1782 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place December 5, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (1) XF (1)