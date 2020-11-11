Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Rotated Die

Obverse 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" Rotated Die - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" Rotated Die - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün e.K.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Rotated Die. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1782 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place December 5, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
