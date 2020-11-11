Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Rotated Die
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Rotated Die. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1782 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place December 5, 2016.
For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
