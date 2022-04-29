Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Double inscription on the edge
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Double inscription on the edge. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1893 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
