Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Double inscription on the edge

Obverse 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" Double inscription on the edge - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" Double inscription on the edge - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Double inscription on the edge. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1893 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
