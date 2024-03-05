Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Edge with arabesques (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Edge with arabesques

Obverse 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" Edge with arabesques - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" Edge with arabesques - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Edge with arabesques. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 3315 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (15)
  • Möller (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (9)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1628 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Kroha - October 10, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1972 All German coins German silver coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search