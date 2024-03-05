Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Edge with arabesques (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Edge with arabesques
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Edge with arabesques. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 3315 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1628 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Kroha
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
