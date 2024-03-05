10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Edge with arabesques (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Edge with arabesques. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 3315 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (41) UNC (7) AU (4) XF (3) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (6)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (3)

HIRSCH (1)

Kroha (3)

Künker (15)

Möller (4)

Reinhard Fischer (9)

Teutoburger (8)

WAG (1)