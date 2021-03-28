Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Rotated Die

Obverse 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" Rotated Die - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" Rotated Die - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Rotated Die. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Grün (6)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

