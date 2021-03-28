Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Rotated Die
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Rotated Die. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
