Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Rings on the belt (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Rings on the belt

Obverse 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" Rings on the belt - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" Rings on the belt - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Rings on the belt. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 2811 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 1, 2017.

Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

