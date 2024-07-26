Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 450,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1995
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1995 "Frauenkirche" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1150 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place November 4, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1995 "Frauenkirche", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
