10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1995 "Frauenkirche" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1150 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place November 4, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (16) AU (3) XF (1) VF (1)

Seller All companies

CoinsNB (1)

CONCORDIA (1)

Darabanth (3)

Frühwald (2)

Katz (2)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rare Coins (4)

Russiancoin (8)

Stare Monety (1)

Wójcicki (2)