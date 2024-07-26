Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 450,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1995 "Frauenkirche" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1150 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place November 4, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • CONCORDIA (1)
  • Darabanth (3)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction CONCORDIA - July 25, 2024
Seller CONCORDIA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 J "Frauenkirche" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1995 "Frauenkirche", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1995 All German coins German silver coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search