10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1994 "Herder" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1159 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 4, 2022.

