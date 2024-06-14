Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 450,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1994 "Herder" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1159 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 4, 2022.

Germany 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" at auction Attica Auctions - December 1, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
