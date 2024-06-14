Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1994 G "Herder" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 450,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1994
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1994 "Herder" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1159 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1994 "Herder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
