Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1994 A "Resistance to Nazism" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1994 A "Resistance to Nazism" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1994 A "Resistance to Nazism" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 450,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1994 "Resistance to Nazism" with mark A. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Eretz Auctions auction for USD 20. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Darabanth (2)
  • Eretz Auctions (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1994 A "Resistance to Nazism" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1994 A "Resistance to Nazism" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1994 A "Resistance to Nazism" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1994 A "Resistance to Nazism" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1994 A "Resistance to Nazism" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1994 A "Resistance to Nazism" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1994 A "Resistance to Nazism" at auction Eretz Auctions - November 15, 2021
Seller Eretz Auctions
Date November 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1994 A "Resistance to Nazism" at auction Eretz Auctions - March 24, 2021
Seller Eretz Auctions
Date March 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1994 A "Resistance to Nazism" at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1994 A "Resistance to Nazism" at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1994 A "Resistance to Nazism" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1994 A "Resistance to Nazism" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1994 A "Resistance to Nazism" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1994 A "Resistance to Nazism" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1994 A "Resistance to Nazism" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1994 A "Resistance to Nazism" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1994 A "Resistance to Nazism" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1994 "Resistance to Nazism", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

