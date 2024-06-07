Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1994 A "Resistance to Nazism" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 450,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1994
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1994 "Resistance to Nazism" with mark A. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Eretz Auctions auction for USD 20. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Al Sur del Mundo (1)
- Alexander (1)
- Darabanth (2)
- Eretz Auctions (2)
- Frühwald (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Eretz Auctions
Date November 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
