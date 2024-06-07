10 Mark 1994 A "Resistance to Nazism" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1994 "Resistance to Nazism" with mark A. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Eretz Auctions auction for USD 20. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

