10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 450,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1993
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1993 "Robert Koch" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 853 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4000 Ft
Price in auction currency 4000 HUF
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 720 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
