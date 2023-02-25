Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 450,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1993 "Robert Koch" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 853 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction CONCORDIA - July 25, 2024
Seller CONCORDIA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date February 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4000 Ft
Price in auction currency 4000 HUF
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 720 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 J "Robert Koch" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1993 "Robert Koch", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

