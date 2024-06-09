Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,950,000
  • Mintage PROOF 450,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1993 "Potsdam" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38869 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 27, 2015.

Germany 10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" at auction CONCORDIA - July 25, 2024
Seller CONCORDIA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" at auction RedSquare - December 30, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date February 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1993 "Potsdam", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

