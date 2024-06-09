Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,950,000
- Mintage PROOF 450,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1993
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1993 "Potsdam" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38869 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 27, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (2)
- CONCORDIA (1)
- Darabanth (3)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Karamitsos (3)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RedSquare (3)
- Russiancoin (12)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Seller RedSquare
Date December 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
