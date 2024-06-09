10 Mark 1993 F "Potsdam" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1993 "Potsdam" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38869 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 27, 2015.

