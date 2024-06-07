Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 450,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1992
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1992 "Order of Pour le Mérite" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place October 30, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 USD
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 25, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Subscription required
