Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 450,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1992 "Order of Pour le Mérite" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place October 30, 2013.

Germany 10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" at auction Russiancoin - June 25, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date October 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" at auction Alexander - August 25, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date August 25, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1992 "Order of Pour le Mérite", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

