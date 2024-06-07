10 Mark 1992 D "Order of Pour le Mérite" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1992 "Order of Pour le Mérite" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place October 30, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (7) AU (2) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1)