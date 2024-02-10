Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 450,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1992
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1992 "Käthe Kollwitz" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3207 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 24, 2022.
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
