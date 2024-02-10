Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 450,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1992 "Käthe Kollwitz" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3207 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 24, 2022.

Germany 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date February 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1992 G "Käthe Kollwitz" at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1992 "Käthe Kollwitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

