Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,400,000
  • Mintage PROOF 450,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1991 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3699 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Germany 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 200 CZK
Germany 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - May 26, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - March 10, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date February 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS67
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1991 "Brandenburg Gate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

