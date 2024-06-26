Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1991 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,400,000
- Mintage PROOF 450,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1991
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1991 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3699 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Darabanth (2)
- Frühwald (2)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (2)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)
- MUNZE (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RedSquare (2)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 200 CZK
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS67
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
