Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,400,000
  • Mintage PROOF 450,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1990 "Teutonic Order" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85094 sold at the Wormser Auktionshaus auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place June 2, 2021.

Germany 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 200 CZK
Germany 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date February 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1990 "Teutonic Order", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

