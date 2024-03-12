Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,400,000
- Mintage PROOF 450,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1990
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1990 "Teutonic Order" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85094 sold at the Wormser Auktionshaus auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place June 2, 2021.
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 200 CZK
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Zöttl
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1990 "Teutonic Order", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
