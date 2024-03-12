10 Mark 1990 J "Teutonic Order" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1990 "Teutonic Order" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85094 sold at the Wormser Auktionshaus auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place June 2, 2021.

