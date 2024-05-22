Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1989 "Bonn" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3667 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.

Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction RedSquare - May 18, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction RedSquare - May 18, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date May 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date April 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction RedSquare - March 23, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction RedSquare - March 23, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date March 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction RedSquare - February 24, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction RedSquare - February 24, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date February 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date February 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
