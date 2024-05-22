Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1989
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1989 "Bonn" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3667 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Darabanth (2)
- Empire (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Karamitsos (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RedSquare (6)
- Russiancoin (7)
Seller RedSquare
Date May 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1989 "Bonn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search