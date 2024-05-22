10 Mark 1989 D "Bonn" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1989 "Bonn" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3667 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (12) AU (1) No grade (6)

