Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1989 "40 years of FRG" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31879 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RedSquare (11)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date June 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction RedSquare - May 18, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction RedSquare - May 18, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date May 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction RedSquare - May 18, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction RedSquare - May 18, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date May 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction RedSquare - May 18, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction RedSquare - May 18, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date May 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date April 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date April 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction RedSquare - March 23, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction RedSquare - March 23, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date March 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction RedSquare - March 23, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction RedSquare - March 23, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date March 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction RedSquare - February 24, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction RedSquare - February 24, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date February 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction RedSquare - February 24, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction RedSquare - February 24, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date February 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS67 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1989 "40 years of FRG", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1989 All German coins German silver coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search