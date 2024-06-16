Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1989 G "40 years of FRG" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1989
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1989 "40 years of FRG" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31879 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Cayón (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Darabanth (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RedSquare (11)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller RedSquare
Date May 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller RedSquare
Date April 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS67 CGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1989 "40 years of FRG", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
