10 Mark 1988 F "Karl Zeiss" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1988 "Karl Zeiss" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

