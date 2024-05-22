Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1988 F "Karl Zeiss" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1988 F "Karl Zeiss" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1988 F "Karl Zeiss" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1988 "Karl Zeiss" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Darabanth (3)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1988 F "Karl Zeiss" at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1988 F "Karl Zeiss" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 200 CZK
Germany 10 Mark 1988 F "Karl Zeiss" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 F "Karl Zeiss" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 F "Karl Zeiss" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 F "Karl Zeiss" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 F "Karl Zeiss" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 F "Karl Zeiss" at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 F "Karl Zeiss" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 F "Karl Zeiss" at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 F "Karl Zeiss" at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 F "Karl Zeiss" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 F "Karl Zeiss" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 F "Karl Zeiss" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 F "Karl Zeiss" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1988 "Karl Zeiss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

