Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1988 F "Karl Zeiss" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1988
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1988 "Karl Zeiss" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Darabanth (3)
- Frühwald (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 200 CZK
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1988 "Karl Zeiss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search