Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1987 "Treaty of Rome" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3321 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Kroha (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 180 CZK
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS67 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2021
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1987 "Treaty of Rome", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

