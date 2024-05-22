Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1987 G "Treaty of Rome" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1987
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1987 "Treaty of Rome" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3321 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2023.
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 180 CZK
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS67 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1987 "Treaty of Rome", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
