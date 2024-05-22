Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1987
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1987 "750 years of Berlin" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4799 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 27, 2019.
Сondition
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 150 CZK
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller MUNZE
Date November 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 22, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
For the sale of 10 Mark 1987 "750 years of Berlin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
