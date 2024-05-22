Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1987 "750 years of Berlin" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4799 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 27, 2019.

Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 150 CZK
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction MUNZE - November 15, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date November 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction Coinhouse - June 22, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 22, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction Imperial Coin - December 12, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction Kroha - June 17, 2014
Seller Kroha
Date June 17, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

For the sale of 10 Mark 1987 "750 years of Berlin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

