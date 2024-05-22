10 Mark 1987 J "750 years of Berlin" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1987 "750 years of Berlin" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4799 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 27, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (10) No grade (2)