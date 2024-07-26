10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1995 "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28217 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

