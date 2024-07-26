Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,500,000
- Mintage PROOF 400,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1995
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1995 "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28217 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller RedSquare
Date December 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
