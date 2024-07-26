Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,500,000
  • Mintage PROOF 400,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1995 "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28217 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Darabanth (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction RedSquare - December 30, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction RedSquare - December 30, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date February 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction Rio de la Plata - May 29, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1995 D "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1995 "Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1995 All German coins German silver coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search