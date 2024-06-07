10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1995 "Henry the Lion" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4019 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place February 5, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (3) AU (4) XF (3) No grade (1)