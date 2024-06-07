Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,500,000
- Mintage PROOF 400,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1995
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1995 "Henry the Lion" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4019 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place February 5, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 USD
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
