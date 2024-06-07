Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,500,000
  • Mintage PROOF 400,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1995 "Henry the Lion" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4019 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place February 5, 2020.

Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date February 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction CoinsNB - March 19, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1995 F "Henry the Lion" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1995 "Henry the Lion", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

