Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,600,000
  • Mintage PROOF 400,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1996
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1996 "Kolping Society" with mark A. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4870 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 620. Bidding took place February 8, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Darabanth (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1996 "Kolping Society", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1996 All German coins German silver coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search