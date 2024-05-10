Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1996 A "Kolping Society" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,600,000
- Mintage PROOF 400,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1996
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1996 "Kolping Society" with mark A. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4870 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 620. Bidding took place February 8, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Darabanth (2)
- Frühwald (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Katz (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russiancoin (11)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
