Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1997 J "Melanchthon" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1997 J "Melanchthon" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1997 J "Melanchthon" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 150,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1997
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1997 "Melanchthon" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5323 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 1,100. Bidding took place October 29, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1997 J "Melanchthon" at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1997 J "Melanchthon" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1997 J "Melanchthon" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1997 J "Melanchthon" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1997 J "Melanchthon" at auction RedSquare - December 30, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1997 J "Melanchthon" at auction RedSquare - December 30, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1997 J "Melanchthon" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1997 J "Melanchthon" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date February 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1997 J "Melanchthon" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1997 J "Melanchthon" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1997 J "Melanchthon" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1997 J "Melanchthon" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1997 J "Melanchthon" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1997 "Melanchthon", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1997 All German coins German silver coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search