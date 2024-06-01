10 Mark 1997 J "Melanchthon" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1997 "Melanchthon" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5323 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 1,100. Bidding took place October 29, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (3) AU (1) No grade (1)