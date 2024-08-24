Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1997 G "Melanchthon" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 150,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1997
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1997 "Melanchthon", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
