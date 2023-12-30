10 Mark 1997 F "Melanchthon" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1997 "Melanchthon" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1478 sold at the RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь) auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place December 30, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) No grade (1)