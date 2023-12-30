Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1997 F "Melanchthon" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1997 F "Melanchthon" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1997 F "Melanchthon" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 150,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1997
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1997 "Melanchthon" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1478 sold at the RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь) auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place December 30, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • RedSquare (3)
Germany 10 Mark 1997 F "Melanchthon" at auction RedSquare - December 30, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1997 F "Melanchthon" at auction RedSquare - December 30, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1997 F "Melanchthon" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1997 F "Melanchthon" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date February 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1997 F "Melanchthon" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1997 F "Melanchthon" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Category
Year
