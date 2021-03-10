Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1997 J "Diesel engine" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1997 J "Diesel engine" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1997 J "Diesel engine" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 150,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1997
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1997 "Diesel engine" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1997 J "Diesel engine" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Germany 10 Mark 1997 J "Diesel engine" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1997 J "Diesel engine" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Germany 10 Mark 1997 J "Diesel engine" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1997 "Diesel engine", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

