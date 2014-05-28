10 Mark 1997 G "Diesel engine" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1997 "Diesel engine" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5050 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1)