10 Mark 1997 F "Diesel engine" (Germany, FRG)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1997 "Diesel engine" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1075 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 950. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

