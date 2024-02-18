Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1997 F "Diesel engine" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1997 F "Diesel engine" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1997 F "Diesel engine" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 150,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1997
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1997 "Diesel engine" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1075 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 950. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Germany 10 Mark 1997 F "Diesel engine" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1997 F "Diesel engine" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 1997 F "Diesel engine" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1997 F "Diesel engine" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1997 F "Diesel engine" at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1997 F "Diesel engine" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1997 F "Diesel engine" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1997 "Diesel engine", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

