Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1997 F "Diesel engine" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 150,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1997
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1997 "Diesel engine" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1075 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 950. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1997 "Diesel engine", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search