Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1997 D "Diesel engine" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1997 D "Diesel engine" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1997 D "Diesel engine" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 150,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1997
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1997 "Diesel engine", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

