Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1997 F "Heine" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 150,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1997
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1997 "Heine" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1715 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place December 16, 2019.
- RedSquare (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1997 "Heine", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
