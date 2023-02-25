10 Mark 1997 F "Heine" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1997 "Heine" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1715 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place December 16, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (2) No grade (1)