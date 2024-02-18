10 Mark 1997 D "Heine" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1997 "Heine" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2798 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place September 23, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (4)