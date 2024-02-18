Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1998 J "Peace of Westphalia" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,500,000
- Mintage PROOF 200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1998
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1998 "Peace of Westphalia" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place September 17, 2020.
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1998 "Peace of Westphalia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
