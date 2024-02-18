10 Mark 1998 J "Peace of Westphalia" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1998 "Peace of Westphalia" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place September 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (7) No grade (1)