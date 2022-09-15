10 Mark 1998 G "Peace of Westphalia" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1998 "Peace of Westphalia" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373391 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60. Bidding took place September 7, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2)