Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1998 G "Hildegard of Bingen" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1998 G "Hildegard of Bingen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1998 G "Hildegard of Bingen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,500,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1998 "Hildegard of Bingen" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 614 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place November 26, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • WCN (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1998 G "Hildegard of Bingen" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1998 G "Hildegard of Bingen" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1998 G "Hildegard of Bingen" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1998 G "Hildegard of Bingen" at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1998 G "Hildegard of Bingen" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1998 G "Hildegard of Bingen" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1998 G "Hildegard of Bingen" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1998 G "Hildegard of Bingen" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1998 G "Hildegard of Bingen" at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1998 G "Hildegard of Bingen" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1998 G "Hildegard of Bingen" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1998 "Hildegard of Bingen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

