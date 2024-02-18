10 Mark 1998 G "Hildegard of Bingen" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1998 "Hildegard of Bingen" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 614 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place November 26, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (7) No grade (3)