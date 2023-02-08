Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1998 D "Hildegard of Bingen" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1998
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1998 "Hildegard of Bingen" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373394 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 65. Bidding took place August 10, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
