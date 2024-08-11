Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1998 A "Hildegard of Bingen" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1998
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1998 "Hildegard of Bingen" with mark A. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373393 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 75. Bidding took place July 27, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1998 "Hildegard of Bingen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
