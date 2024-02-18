10 Mark 1998 G "German mark" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1998 "German mark" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3543 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) XF (1)