Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1998 G "German mark" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 195,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1998
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1998 "German mark" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3543 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
