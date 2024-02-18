Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1998 G "German mark" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1998 G "German mark" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1998 G "German mark" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 195,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1998 "German mark" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3543 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WCN (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1998 G "German mark" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 44 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1998 G "German mark" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1998 G "German mark" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1998 "German mark", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

