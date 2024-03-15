Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1998 F "German mark" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1998 F "German mark" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1998 F "German mark" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,525,000
  • Mintage PROOF 195,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1998 "German mark" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 757 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1998 F "German mark" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1998 F "German mark" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 1998 F "German mark" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1998 F "German mark" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 1998 F "German mark" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1998 F "German mark" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1998 F "German mark" at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1998 F "German mark" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1998 F "German mark" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1998 F "German mark" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1998 F "German mark" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1998 F "German mark" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1998 F "German mark" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1998 F "German mark" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1998 "German mark", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1998 All German coins German silver coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search