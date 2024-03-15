Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1998 F "German mark" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,525,000
- Mintage PROOF 195,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1998
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1998 "German mark" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 757 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stare Monety (3)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
