10 Mark 1998 J "Francke Foundations" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1998
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1998 "Francke Foundations" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2022.
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
