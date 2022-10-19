10 Mark 1998 J "Francke Foundations" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1998 "Francke Foundations" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (2)