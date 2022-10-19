Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1998 J "Francke Foundations" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1998 J "Francke Foundations" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1998 J "Francke Foundations" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1998 "Francke Foundations" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 46 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 1998 J "Francke Foundations" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1998 J "Francke Foundations" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1998 J "Francke Foundations" at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1998 J "Francke Foundations" at auction Russiancoin - June 25, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1998 J "Francke Foundations" at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price

