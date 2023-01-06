Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1998 G "Francke Foundations" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1998
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1998 "Francke Foundations" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Denga1700 auction for RUB 1,100. Bidding took place January 6, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- WCN (2)
