10 Mark 1998 G "Francke Foundations" (Germany, FRG)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1998 "Francke Foundations" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Denga1700 auction for RUB 1,100. Bidding took place January 6, 2023.

