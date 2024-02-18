Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1998 A "Francke Foundations" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1998 A "Francke Foundations" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1998 A "Francke Foundations" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,500,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1998 "Francke Foundations" with mark A. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373403 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place July 27, 2023.

  • All companies
  • BAC (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • WCN (3)
Germany 10 Mark 1998 A "Francke Foundations" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1998 A "Francke Foundations" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1998 A "Francke Foundations" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1998 A "Francke Foundations" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1998 A "Francke Foundations" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1998 A "Francke Foundations" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1998 A "Francke Foundations" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1998 A "Francke Foundations" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1998 A "Francke Foundations" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1998 A "Francke Foundations" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1998 A "Francke Foundations" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1998 A "Francke Foundations" at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1998 "Francke Foundations", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1998 All German coins German silver coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
