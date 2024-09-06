Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1999 J "Basic Law" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1999 J "Basic Law" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1999 J "Basic Law" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 162,300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1999 "Basic Law" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373412 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60. Bidding took place September 21, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 46 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1999 "Basic Law", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

