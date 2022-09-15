Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1999 F "Basic Law" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1999 F "Basic Law" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1999 F "Basic Law" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 162,300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1999 "Basic Law" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1080 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 750. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 44 PLN
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 1999 F "Basic Law" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1999 F "Basic Law" at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1999 "Basic Law", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

