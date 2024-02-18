Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1999 D "Basic Law" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1999 D "Basic Law" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1999 D "Basic Law" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 162,300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1999 "Basic Law" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373409 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place August 10, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WCN (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1999 D "Basic Law" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1999 D "Basic Law" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price


Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price


Germany 10 Mark 1999 D "Basic Law" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price


Germany 10 Mark 1999 D "Basic Law" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price


Germany 10 Mark 1999 D "Basic Law" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price


Germany 10 Mark 1999 D "Basic Law" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Germany 10 Mark 1999 D "Basic Law" at auction Tauler & Fau - December 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1999 "Basic Law", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

