10 Mark 1999 J "SOS Children's Villages" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1999 "SOS Children's Villages" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5278 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 60. Bidding took place April 24, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (7) No grade (1)