Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1999 J "SOS Children's Villages" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1999 J "SOS Children's Villages" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1999 J "SOS Children's Villages" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 162,300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1999 "SOS Children's Villages" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5278 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 60. Bidding took place April 24, 2022.

Germany 10 Mark 1999 J "SOS Children's Villages" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1999 J "SOS Children's Villages" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1999 J "SOS Children's Villages" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1999 J "SOS Children's Villages" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1999 J "SOS Children's Villages" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1999 J "SOS Children's Villages" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1999 J "SOS Children's Villages" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1999 J "SOS Children's Villages" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1999 "SOS Children's Villages", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

