10 Mark 1999 G "Goethe" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1999 "Goethe" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373421 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 55. Bidding took place September 7, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2)