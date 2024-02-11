Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1999 F "Goethe" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1999 F "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1999 F "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 162,300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1999 "Goethe" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 956 sold at the Ibrahim's Collectibles auction for EUR 13. Bidding took place May 29, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • WCN (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1999 F "Goethe" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 42 PLN
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1999 F "Goethe" at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1999 F "Goethe" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 30, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1999 F "Goethe" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1999 F "Goethe" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1999 F "Goethe" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1999 F "Goethe" at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1999 F "Goethe" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1999 F "Goethe" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1999 "Goethe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1999 All German coins German silver coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search