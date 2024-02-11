Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1999 F "Goethe" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 162,300
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1999
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1999 "Goethe" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 956 sold at the Ibrahim's Collectibles auction for EUR 13. Bidding took place May 29, 2021.
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
