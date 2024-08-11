10 Mark 1999 D "Goethe" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1999 "Goethe" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373419 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place August 10, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2)